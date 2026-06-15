Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $33,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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