Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after purchasing an additional 637,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480,223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,738,756,000 after acquiring an additional 946,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,556 shares of company stock worth $3,444,276 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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