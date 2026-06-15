Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,404 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $272.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average of $248.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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