Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $176.92 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $176,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.43 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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