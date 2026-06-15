Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $28.90 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,290 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $355.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here