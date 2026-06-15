Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $44.82 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 0.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MLP3 LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE GE opened at $334.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $232.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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