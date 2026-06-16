Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 82.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $242,241,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $13,116,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,609,106.25. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125,200. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3%

AXON opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $410.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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