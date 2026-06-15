Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.0% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,319,354,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here