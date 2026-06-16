Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $1,652.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $671.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,520.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,215.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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