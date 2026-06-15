Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $168.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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