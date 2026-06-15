Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,338 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,009 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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