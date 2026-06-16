Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,487 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $96,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $360.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.30. The company has a market cap of $581.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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