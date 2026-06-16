Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $143,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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