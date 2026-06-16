Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,485 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $723.96 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.69 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $678.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here