Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 3.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $45,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,797.32. 1,216,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,705.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.73. The firm has a market cap of $706.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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