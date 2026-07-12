Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $952.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $930.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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