Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes $32.72 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,876 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $32,719,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,748,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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