Varex Imaging $VREX Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989,364 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,659 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.52% of Varex Imaging worth $46,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 4,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,233. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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