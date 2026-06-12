Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $898.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.70 and a 52-week high of $946.83. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $848.24 and its 200 day moving average is $725.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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