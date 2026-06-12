Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,576 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 391,466 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion is being viewed as a beneficiary of data center expansion, which could boost electricity demand and long-term earnings growth. Dominion Energy (D) is Poised to Benefit from Data Center Expansion

Dominion is being viewed as a beneficiary of data center expansion, which could boost electricity demand and long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: News and commentary around a potential NextEra-Dominion merger suggests the company could become part of a larger strategic utility deal, which some investors see as a possible valuation catalyst. Now Is a Good Time to Buy Into America's Mega Utility Merger

News and commentary around a potential NextEra-Dominion merger suggests the company could become part of a larger strategic utility deal, which some investors see as a possible valuation catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Dominion is advancing grid infrastructure for an offshore wind project off North Carolina, signaling continued capital deployment into regulated energy assets. Dominion to buy land for North Carolina offshore wind project

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here