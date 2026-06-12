Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $33.80 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $33,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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