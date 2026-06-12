Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,047 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:STZ opened at $142.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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