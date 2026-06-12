Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 21,741 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,134 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $69,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here