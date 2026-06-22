Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 98,214 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,918 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Amrize worth $71,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amrize by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Amrize by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 28,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amrize by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,536 shares of the company's stock worth $155,942,000 after buying an additional 597,542 shares in the last quarter.

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Amrize Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. This represents a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amrize

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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