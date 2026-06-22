Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 534,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $57,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.88% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,840,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $742,799,000 after purchasing an additional 138,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,362,294 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $256,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,523 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,168,788 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $235,509,000 after purchasing an additional 201,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $187,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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