Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,880 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 40,160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.86% of CSW Industrials worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $279.74 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $337.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average is $288.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSW. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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