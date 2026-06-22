Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,845 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.96% of Alamo Group worth $59,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $51,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,049,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,974,000 after buying an additional 76,631 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.00.

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Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,855,787.01. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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