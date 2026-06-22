Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $100.93 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Valmont Industries worth $100,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $571.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.54 and a 200-day moving average of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $316.56 and a one year high of $579.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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