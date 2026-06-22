Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $110.93 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,048,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,668 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.86% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $110,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.2%

CWK opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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