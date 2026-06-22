Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $35.73 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,728,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,703,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $296,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $208,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,478,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 956,441 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,376,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HLI opened at $140.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

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