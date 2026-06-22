Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,220 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,792 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Hubbell worth $91,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $524.49 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $565.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Hubbell's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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