Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of WESCO International worth $110,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $365.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.73 and a 200-day moving average of $299.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $377.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $3,562,446.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,049,762.28. This trade represents a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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