Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,967 shares of the bank's stock after selling 429,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $148.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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