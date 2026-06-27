VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

DIS stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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