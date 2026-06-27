VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,324 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $265,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 156.1% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $223.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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