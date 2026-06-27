VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,683 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $127.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.84 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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