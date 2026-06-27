VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $35,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,873,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 220,447 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 939,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.95.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $179.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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