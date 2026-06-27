VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $187.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $141.93 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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