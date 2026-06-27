VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $292.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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