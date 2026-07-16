Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 5,391 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $529.14 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $501.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $862.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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