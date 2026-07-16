Vectors Research Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $410.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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