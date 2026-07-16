Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Columbia Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.20 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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