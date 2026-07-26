Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Ventas were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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