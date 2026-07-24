Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 108,739 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Ventas worth $55,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:VTR opened at $97.97 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 178.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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