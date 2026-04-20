Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,527 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 5.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.19%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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