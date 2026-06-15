Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Clifford Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers acquired 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $102,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,826.56. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,540 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Phillips 66's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $188.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips 66, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips 66 wasn't on the list.

While Phillips 66 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here