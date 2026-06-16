Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158 in the last three months.

ARM Trading Up 8.3%

ARM stock opened at $412.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The company has a market cap of $440.64 billion, a PE ratio of 491.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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