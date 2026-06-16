Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,792.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.98 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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