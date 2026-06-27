Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $16.12 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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