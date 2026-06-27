Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $379.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $409.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $249.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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